Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Arkhangelsk Region - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information on the accident in the Arkhangelsk region, and dismissed rumors of a "radioactive cloud".

"I suggest you focus on the statements made in this regard by the president yesterday, who said that there is no danger and, in fact, all the authorities - they are working to prevent the slightest danger to the citizens of Russia in connection with that emergency situation," Peskov said when asked why radiation monitoring stations in Kirov and Dubna stopped submitting reports after the August 8 explosion in the Arkhangelsk region.