UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Receiving All Information On Accident In Arkhangelsk Region - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Arkhangelsk Region - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information on the accident in the Arkhangelsk region, and dismissed rumors of a "radioactive cloud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information on the accident in the Arkhangelsk region, and dismissed rumors of a "radioactive cloud".

"I suggest you focus on the statements made in this regard by the president yesterday, who said that there is no danger and, in fact, all the authorities - they are working to prevent the slightest danger to the citizens of Russia in connection with that emergency situation," Peskov said when asked why radiation monitoring stations in Kirov and Dubna stopped submitting reports after the August 8 explosion in the Arkhangelsk region.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Kirov Vladimir Putin August All

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in D I Khan

45 seconds ago

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

6 minutes ago

HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SI ..

6 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Computerized reservation for Multan-Karachi Sindh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.