Putin Recently Had No In-Person Contacts With Self-Isolated Lavrov - Peskov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not personally contact Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who self-isolated after returning from Greece, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"No," Peskov said, answering relevant question.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov self-isolated due to contact with a coronavirus-positive person, his previously planned visits and meetings were postponed to later dates.