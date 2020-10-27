UrduPoint.com
Putin Recently Had No In-Person Contacts With Self-Isolated Lavrov - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not personally contact Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who self-isolated after returning from Greece, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No," Peskov said, answering relevant question.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov self-isolated due to contact with a coronavirus-positive person, his previously planned visits and meetings were postponed to later dates.

