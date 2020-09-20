Putin Records Video Address for 75th UN General Assembly High Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has recorded a video address to be presented at the high-level week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Judging from excerpts, Putin recorded the speech in front of a banner reading "Common future with common efforts."

The speech will be broadcast this coming Tuesday, according to the report.

The 75th session of the General Assembly opened on September 15. The high-level week will run from Monday until September 29.

While most of the events, including the traditional annual addresses of world leaders from the rostrum at UN Headquarters in New York, will be held virtually due to COVID-19, a limited number of delegates are expected to physically attend a series of events at this year's session.

Delegates, wishing to attend the event personally, have a chance to do so if they consent to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in New York, which is one of the US' worst-affected regions.