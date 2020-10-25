Putin Refuses to Comment on Alleged Payments to Biden

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, October 25 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to comment on US President Donald Trump's claims that Russia allegedly sponsored his rival in the US presidential race Joe Biden.

"No comment," Putin said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

During the final round of the televised debate ahead of the November 3 vote, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 millions from Russia through Putin. Biden rejected ever taking "a penny" from foreign sources and also expressed belief that Russia did not want his victory.