UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Refutes Claims About Russia's Unpredictability

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:23 AM

Putin Refutes Claims About Russia's Unpredictability

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that if the West considers Moscow's policy unpredictable it does not mean this is true

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that if the West considers Moscow's policy unpredictable it does not mean this is true.

"If the West thinks so, it does not mean at all this is true ... Take the situation with Ukraine, with Crimea. This is where it all starts, right? What is stable in [Western] support for the coup in Ukraine?" Putin said at a press conference after negotiations with US President Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

4 minutes ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Gave Putin Crystal Sculpture of Bison, Aviat ..

4 minutes ago

SAPM blames PML-N for setting culture of abusive ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.