GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that if the West considers Moscow's policy unpredictable it does not mean this is true.

"If the West thinks so, it does not mean at all this is true ... Take the situation with Ukraine, with Crimea. This is where it all starts, right? What is stable in [Western] support for the coup in Ukraine?" Putin said at a press conference after negotiations with US President Joe Biden.