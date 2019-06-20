UrduPoint.com
Putin Refutes Claims Of Russian Occupation Of Donbas As 'Total Nonsense, Lie'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:28 PM

Putin Refutes Claims of Russian Occupation of Donbas as 'Total Nonsense, Lie'

Claims that Russia has been occupying Donbas are a "total nonsense" and "lie," designed to justify international pressure on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Claims that Russia has been occupying Donbas are a "total nonsense" and "lie," designed to justify international pressure on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"If we entirely surrender, give up on our fundamental interests, will there be any changes [in international relations with the West]? Maybe, there will be certain external signals [on the West's part]. But cardinally nothing will change. Look, the People's Republic of China has nothing to do with Crimea or Donbas, right? We are accused that we are occupying Donbas, which is a total nonsense and lie. But China has nothing to do with it while tariffs on its products, which amount to those very sanctions, are only growing," Putin said.

