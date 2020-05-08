MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has refuted as nonsense claims that the Soviet Union prepared and unleashed World War II back in 1941.

"Who attacked whom on June 22, [19]41? Were it us who attacked Germany, or was it Germany who attacked us? This is nonsense," Putin said in a movie "War for the memory," broadcast on Russia-1.

The president also provided a comment on the Polish lower house's resolution, adopted in January and saying that Germany and the Soviet Union share equal responsibility for the start of World War II. The resolution also qualified Soviet troops, which liberated Poland in 1944-1945, as occupation forces.

"We do not and we cannot feel guilty. We have sacrificed 27 millions lives of our citizens, of Soviet Union citizens, for the victory. So those who try to rewrite history cannot be justified," Putin said.