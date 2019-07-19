UrduPoint.com
Putin Refutes Rumors That Floods In Irkutsk Region Were Caused By Blasting Operations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Putin Refutes Rumors That Floods in Irkutsk Region Were Caused by Blasting Operations

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted on Friday rumors claiming that recent floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region had been caused by blasting operations

TULUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted on Friday rumors claiming that recent floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region had been caused by blasting operations.

Devastating floods, caused by torrential rains, battered the region in late June, claiming 25 lives and leading to over 600 hospitalizations. A number of people are still missing.

"There are no reasons related to some operations," Putin said during his meeting with the residents of Irkutsk Region's Tulun, affected by the natural disaster.

This comment came after a woman, present at the meeting, told Putin that, according to rumors, the floods had been triggered by some blasting operations in Sayan Mountains in Siberia.

Putin agreed with another participant of the meeting who said that the scale of the floods would have been more moderate if mass illegal logging had not been in place. The Russian president promised that fight against these crimes would continue.

