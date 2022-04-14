Putin Regularly Updated on All Events, Including on Moskva Cruiser - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is regularly updated on all events, including on the situation with the Moskva cruiser, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is regularly updated on all events, including on the situation with the Moskva cruiser, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a fire had broken out on the Moskva missile cruiser, as a result of which the ammunition detonated, the crew was completely evacuated. According to the latest information, the source of ignition is localized, there is no open fire, the cruiser remains buoyant, the main missile armament is not damaged, and measures are being taken to tow the ship to the port.

"I can't tell you anything, military reports are regularly sent to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on all events," Peskov said when asked by journalists about how the president took the news about the incident with the cruiser.

At the same time, Peskov did not elaborate on the causes for the incident, redirecting the question to the Russian Defense Ministry.