Putin Reiterates Lack of Alternative to Minsk Agreements in Resolving Ukrainian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that there was no alternative to the Minsk agreements to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

"We spoke in detail with Merkel about the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis. According to our mutual opinion, the Minsk agreements remain an uncontested basis for normalizing the situation in southeastern Ukraine. It is important that the specific tasks set during our recent meetings in the Normandy format come to life," Putin told reporters after the meeting.

Ukrainian law on the special status of Donbas should have no time limits, Putin said.

"We very much hope that the Ukrainian side will begin to implement the agreements on political settlement. The extension of the law on the special status of Donbas is a good step in the right direction, but the law should become termless, as stipulated in the Minsk agreements. It is necessary to enshrine the special status of Donbas in the Ukrainian constitution, which is also stipulated by the Minsk agreements," Putin said.