Putin Reiterates Readiness to Visit Tehran as Soon as Situation Allows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to pay a visit to Iran as soon as circumstances allow amid the continuing pandemic of the COVID-19 lung disease.

The remarks were made at a virtual summit on Syria between Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"I would like to reaffirm my readiness to visit Tehran as soon as circumstances allow and thank president Rouhani for the invitation," Putin said at the beginning of the virtual extraordinary meeting.