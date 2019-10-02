Putin Reiterates Strategic Nature of Russia-Armenia Ties During Talks With Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and congratulated him on the results of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, which was held in Yerevan.

"I want to reiterate the strategic nature of our relations. They are sealed not only by the events of recent years or decades but also by the centuries-old history of relations between our peoples. I want to congratulate you on the results of the summit in Yerevan," Putin said at a meeting with Pashinyan on Tuesday.

He added that the results of the summit were "really good," including in terms of developing ties with partners from other countries.

"There is not a single malfunction ” on the contrary, all the agreements within the organization, between the member states, have been reached. You are the person who made every effort for such effective work," Putin added.

The Treaty on the EAEU, an international organization for regional economic integration, came into force in January 2015. The organization provides for the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, as determined by the union's treaty and international agreements. Member states include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. According to data from the union's website, the combined GDP of the bloc is about $1.9 trillion.