Putin Rejects Claim of Him Feeling Threatened by Opposition as Laughable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claim that he feels threatened by the opposition as "laughable."

"Who says that I feel threatened by opposition or we are threatened by opposition? Who told you that I'm scared by opposition? It's just funny," Putin said in an interview with NBC news.