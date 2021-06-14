UrduPoint.com
Putin Rejects Claim Of Him Feeling Threatened By Opposition As Laughable

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

Putin Rejects Claim of Him Feeling Threatened by Opposition as Laughable

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claim that he feels threatened by the opposition as "laughable."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claim that he feels threatened by the opposition as "laughable."

"Who says that I feel threatened by opposition or we are threatened by opposition? Who told you that I'm scared by opposition? It's just funny," Putin said in an interview with NBC news.

