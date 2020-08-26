Putin Rejects 'Hasty, Unsubstantiated' Allegations in Navalny Case - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted in his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte the unacceptability of premature and unsubstantiated accusations in the case of German-hospitalized Russian national Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday.

Putin and Conte spoke on the phone, with the call initiated by Italy, according to the Kremlin.

"They touched upon the situation around the hospitalization of Alexey Navalny. The Russian side emphasized the inadmissibility of hasty and unsubstantiated accusations in this regard and an interest in a thorough and objective investigation of all related circumstances," the press release read.

Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in blood due to metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. German doctors claimed they found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system, which Russian doctors denied, citing the patient's test results.