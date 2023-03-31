Putin Releases Russian Ambassadors to Latvia, Estonia From Duties - Decrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has released Russian ambassadors to Latvia and Estonia, Mikhail Vanin and Vladimir Lipaev, respectively, from duties, according to relevant decrees published on the official legal information portal on Friday.

"To release Vladimir Georgievich Lipaev from the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Estonia," one decree reads, with another one requiring releasing Vanin from duties as the ambassador to Latvia.