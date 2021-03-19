Putin Relieves Mezentsev of Duties of Russian Ambassador to Belarus - Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Dmitry Mezentsev from the duties of the Russian ambassador to Belarus, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"To release Dmitry Fedorovich Mezentsev from the duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus," the document says.