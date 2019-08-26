UrduPoint.com
Putin Relieves Russian Ambassador To UK Yakovenko Of His Duties - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:59 PM

Putin Relieves Russian Ambassador to UK Yakovenko of His Duties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko of his duties, with a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko of his duties, with a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal.

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Saturday that Yakovenko had departed to Russia after relinquishing his duties.

"To relieve Yakovenko Alexander Vladimirovich from his duties of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree read.

Yakovenko was appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2011.

