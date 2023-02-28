Putin Remains Open to Any Contacts That Can Help Russia Achieve Goals - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was and remains open to any contacts that could help Moscow achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"President Putin was and remains open to any contacts that can help Russia achieve its own goals in one way or another.

Preferably peacefully, at the negotiating table, but when this is not possible, also by military means, what we see now," Peskov said when asked if Russia is ready for contacts with the West in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin said Russia never refused to negotiate with Ukraine.