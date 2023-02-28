UrduPoint.com

Putin Remains Open To Any Contacts That Can Help Russia Achieve Goals - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Putin Remains Open to Any Contacts That Can Help Russia Achieve Goals - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was and remains open to any contacts that could help Moscow achieve its goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"President Putin was and remains open to any contacts that can help Russia achieve its own goals in one way or another.

Preferably peacefully, at the negotiating table, but when this is not possible, also by military means, what we see now," Peskov said when asked if Russia is ready for contacts with the West in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin said Russia never refused to negotiate with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

2 hours ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

5 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

5 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

5 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.