Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday remembered the forced landing of former Bolivian President Evo Morales' aircraft to search for US whistleblower Edward Snowden on board in 2013 during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday remembered the forced landing of former Bolivian President Evo Morales' aircraft to search for US whistleblower Edward Snowden on board in 2013 during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian and Belarusian leaders are discussing the recent incident with the emergency landing of Ryanair plane in Minsk, among other things.

"There was the forced landing of the plane of the president of Bolivia once. The president was asked to leave the plane, and no reaction, silence," Putin said, and Lukashenko agreed with him.