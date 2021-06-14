UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Repeats Call For US, Russia To Join Forces To Fight Cybercrime - NBC News

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Putin Repeats Call For US, Russia To Join Forces To Fight Cybercrime - NBC News

Russian President Vladmir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday repeated his call for his country and the United States to join forces in fighting cybercrime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladmir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday repeated his call for his country and the United States to join forces in fighting cybercrime.

"It is our great hope that we will be able to set up this process with our US partners," Putin� said, referring to the plan he first proposed with Washington when former President Donald Trump was still in office last year.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Trump Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

6 seconds ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

6 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

30 minutes ago

Man arrested on the charges of flying kites in sia ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.