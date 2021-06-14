Putin Repeats Call For US, Russia To Join Forces To Fight Cybercrime - NBC News

Russian President Vladmir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday repeated his call for his country and the United States to join forces in fighting cybercrime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladmir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday repeated his call for his country and the United States to join forces in fighting cybercrime.

"It is our great hope that we will be able to set up this process with our US partners," Putin� said, referring to the plan he first proposed with Washington when former President Donald Trump was still in office last year.