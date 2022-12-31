Putin Requests Cabinet to Set Up Commission on Development of Unmanned Aerial Systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a commission on the development of unmanned aerial systems until February 15, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

"To establish a government commission on the development of unmanned aerial systems in order to prepare agreed proposals for the implementation of the state policy in this sphere and solving tasks connected with, among other things, designing, production, certification and operation of unmanned aerial systems, means of protection against their illegal use, development of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of such systems, the training of personnel, the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles into the single airspace of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will be the chairman of the commission.

The deadline for the implementation of the decree is February 15, 2023.