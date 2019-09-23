(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested signing an agreement under which Russia will fund modernization of Abkhazia's Armed Forces, according to a relevant decree published on Russia's legal information portal.

"To accept the Russian government's offer to sign an agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia on financing the spending on the Republic of Abkhazia's Armed Forces modernization," Putin's decree read.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.