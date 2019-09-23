UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Requests Signing Agreement On Russia's Funding Of Abkhazian Military Modernization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:08 PM

Putin Requests Signing Agreement on Russia's Funding of Abkhazian Military Modernization

Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested signing an agreement under which Russia will fund modernization of Abkhazia's Armed Forces, according to a relevant decree published on Russia's legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested signing an agreement under which Russia will fund modernization of Abkhazia's Armed Forces, according to a relevant decree published on Russia's legal information portal.

"To accept the Russian government's offer to sign an agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia on financing the spending on the Republic of Abkhazia's Armed Forces modernization," Putin's decree read.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhaz and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhaz nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.

Related Topics

Attack World Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Georgia Nauru Venezuela August From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Wait is over realme fans get ready for leap to Qua ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects ..

17 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

18 seconds ago

Unexpected shower provides needed relief to Karach ..

20 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 511 cases

21 seconds ago

Indonesia to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan : ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.