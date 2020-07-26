Putin Reviews Parade Formation of Warships in Gulf of Finland Before Navy Day Parade

KRONSTADT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the city and naval base of Kronstadt on Sunday morning to review warships an hour before the Navy Day parade.

The supreme commander-in-chief boarded a vessel to review warships standing in parade formation in the Gulf of Finland.

"I congratulate you on the Navy Day," Putin greeted the crews.

The Naval Day is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July. During the parade, the country will showcase both cutting edge and historic vessels.