Putin Reviews Russia's Updated Foreign Policy Concept - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is reviewing Russia's new foreign policy concept, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"President Putin is currently reviewing an updated foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation.

All new points and elements and related tasks have been taken into account," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad.

The top diplomat also added that Russia is considering the initiative of creating a "Club of Friends of Russia," aimed at developing cooperation with partners abroad. This project will include "a broad-based internet discussion platform focused on maintaining friendship and trust" with colleagues abroad, as well as on promoting traditional values and on popularizing Russian culture, Lavrov added.

