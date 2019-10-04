UrduPoint.com
Putin, RIA Novosti Ukraine Portal Head Have Brief Conversation After Valdai Club Session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, after a session of the Valdai Discussion Club, a live broadcast by Rossiya 24 tv channel showed.

Putin and Vyshinsky, who was recently released from custody in Ukraine, briefly spoke to each other after a standing reception for the participants of the forum late on Thursday. After their brief conversation, Putin and Vyshinsky shook hands.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of treason and supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Late in August, the journalist was released from Ukrainian custody after being held there for over one year. In September, Vyshinsky returned to Russia.

Putin has called the situation involving Vyshinsky unprecedented, saying the journalist had been arrested for implementing his professional duties.

