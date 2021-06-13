Putin Right to Say US-Russia Relations at 'Low Point' - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's assessment of bilateral relations being at a low point.

"Well, let me make it clear, I think he's [President Vladimir Putin] right that it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms," Biden said at a press conference in response to a journalist's question whether he agreed with Putin's assessment that Russia-US relations are at a low point.

The US president also said that his country was not looking for conflict with Russia.

"We're not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those actions that we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Number two, where we can work together. We may be able to do that in terms of some strategic doctrine that may be able to be worked together. We're ready to do it," Biden said, noting that Russia and the US could work together on climate.