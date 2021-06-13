UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Right To Say US-Russia Relations At 'Low Point' - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Putin Right to Say US-Russia Relations at 'Low Point' - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden agreed on Sunday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's assessment of bilateral relations being at a low point.

"Well, let me make it clear, I think he's [President Vladimir Putin] right that it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms," Biden said at a press conference in response to a journalist's question whether he agreed with Putin's assessment that Russia-US relations are at a low point.

 

The US president also said that his country was not looking for conflict with Russia.

"We're not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those actions that we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Number two, where we can work together. We may be able to do that in terms of some strategic doctrine that may be able to be worked together. We're ready to do it," Biden said, noting that Russia and the US could work together on climate.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

60 minutes ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.