Putin, Rouhani Agree to Intensify Russian-Iranian Interaction to Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, discussed by phone the intensification of interaction between the two countries' agencies to combat the coronavirus, including via direct contacts between the health ministries, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The issue of combating the spread of the coronavirus infection was discussed in detail. In this regard, Rouhani thanked for the assistance provided by Russia to Iran. It was agreed to intensify the interaction of relevant departments, including direct contacts between the health ministries," the statement says.

Putin and Rouhani emphasized the importance of the Russian initiative to organize "green corridors" for supplies of medicines.

"The importance of consolidating the efforts of the international community to collectively counteract the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian initiative to create 'green corridors' during the crisis for the unhindered supply of medicines, equipment and technologies, as well as a moratorium on any restrictions on the export of essential goods, was emphasized," the statement says.

The two presidents expressed a mutual determination for further cooperation to achieve a long-term settlement in Syria, the Kremlin said.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in Syria, they expressed a mutual disposition towards further cooperation in order to achieve a long-term settlement in this country, primarily within the framework of the Astana format that had proved its effectiveness," the report said.

Putin and Rouhani also discussed bilateral cooperation, including major projects in the fields of energy, agriculture and transport.