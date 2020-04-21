Putin, Rouhani Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Ties - Iranian Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, discussed on the phone their countries' experience with coronavirus response, the Iranian president's office said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, discussed on the phone their countries' experience with coronavirus response, the Iranian president's office said Tuesday.

Rouhani spoke of "the need to expand the cooperation and experience exchange between Iran and Russia on the coronavirus response," according to the press release of the presidential office.

"The officials in the two countries must make an effort to carry out bilateral trade complying with the health care recommendations," Rouhani said.

The Russian president reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the relationship with Iran.

In addition, Rouhani told Putin of his readiness to continue high-level consultations on Syria in Astana format, which includes Russia, Iran, and Turkey.