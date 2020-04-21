UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Ties - Iranian Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:58 PM

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Coronavirus, Bilateral Ties - Iranian Presidential Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, discussed on the phone their countries' experience with coronavirus response, the Iranian president's office said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, discussed on the phone their countries' experience with coronavirus response, the Iranian president's office said Tuesday.

Rouhani spoke of "the need to expand the cooperation and experience exchange between Iran and Russia on the coronavirus response," according to the press release of the presidential office.

"The officials in the two countries must make an effort to carry out bilateral trade complying with the health care recommendations," Rouhani said.

The Russian president reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the relationship with Iran.

In addition, Rouhani told Putin of his readiness to continue high-level consultations on Syria in Astana format, which includes Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Iran Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, ann ..

14 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reach ..

39 seconds ago

Roughly 80,000 People Impacted, Dozens Dead in Flo ..

41 seconds ago

Russia Starts Adapting RD-180 Engine Used in US fo ..

42 seconds ago

Johnson to Have Telephone Audience With Queen Eliz ..

44 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Range of Issues by Phone, I ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.