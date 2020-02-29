(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, and the sides discussed the recent escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They agreed on the necessity of the full implementation of arrangements reached within the Astana format concerning, above all, the fight against terrorists with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement said.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered earlier this week when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government forces.

The government forces responded. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish troops who were not supposed to be there were caught in the shelling. There were reports of over 30 deaths and more than 30 injured among the Turkish troops. Russia has swiftly made sure that the Syrian forces stopped the offensive so that the injured and the dead could be evacuated to Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry has stressed that Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft were not used in the area.