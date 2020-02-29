UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Escalation In Syria's Idlib - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Putin, Rouhani Discuss Escalation in Syria's Idlib - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, and the sides discussed the recent escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, and the sides discussed the recent escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Syria in the context of increasing tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They agreed on the necessity of the full implementation of arrangements reached within the Astana format concerning, above all, the fight against terrorists with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement said.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered earlier this week when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against the Syrian government forces.

The government forces responded. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish troops who were not supposed to be there were caught in the shelling. There were reports of over 30 deaths and more than 30 injured among the Turkish troops. Russia has swiftly made sure that the Syrian forces stopped the offensive so that the injured and the dead could be evacuated to Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry has stressed that Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft were not used in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Idlib All Government

Recent Stories

Russian President Offers Iran Help in Containing N ..

30 seconds ago

Putin, Rouhani Stress Need to Rescue Iran Nuclear ..

33 seconds ago

Lebanon Temporarily Closes Educational Institution ..

34 seconds ago

Estonia Stripped Russian Journalist of EU Visa Ove ..

36 seconds ago

ANP congratulates people of Afghanistan on Taliban ..

10 minutes ago

Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.