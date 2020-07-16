Putin, Rouhani Discuss JPCOA, Syria, Coronavirus Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, held on Thursday a phone conversation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), joint energy projects, Syria and the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, held on Thursday a phone conversation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), joint energy projects, Syria and the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said.

"They discussed in details various aspects of the JCPOA implementation. Vladimir Putin stressed that the JCPOA remains an important agreement contributing to global stability and safety," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the leaders also touched upon major bilateral energy projects.

"Hassan Rouhani confirmed Iran's commitment to the JCPOA and readiness for equitable and constructive cooperation both with all the [JCPOA] participants and within the International Atomic Energy Agency framework.

He also thanked Vladimir Putin for Russia's consecutive policy in favor of preserving and implementing the nuclear deal," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Rouhani confirmed their intention to continue coordinating their effort toward peace and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the statement.

"Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin briefed each other on the measures implemented for countering the spreading of the coronavirus infection. They agreed to continue cooperation on the fight against the pandemic, including between the ministries of health," the Kremlin concluded.