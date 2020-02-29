UrduPoint.com
Putin, Rouhani Stress Need To Rescue Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Putin, Rouhani Stress Need to Rescue Iran Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

The Russian and Iranian presidents reaffirmed in a phone call on Saturday their commitments to maintaining the 2015 nuclear deal, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Russian and Iranian presidents reaffirmed in a phone call on Saturday their commitments to maintaining the 2015 nuclear deal, the Kremlin said.

"They [Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani] underscored the need to preserve this agreement, a key element of the international security," the press release read.

Iran abandoned its core commitments on uranium enrichment last year after the United States quit the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. The remaining signatories have been working closely to save the deal that limits Iran's nuclear activities.

