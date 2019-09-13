Putin, Rouhani to Compare Notes on Syria, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, JCPOA - Ushakov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani, at a meeting in Ankara on September 16, will compare notes on Syria , discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"Regarding Iran, in addition to comparing notes on Syria, I mean touching on some issues of bilateral cooperation, and, of course, discussing the current situation around the Joint Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," Ushakov told reporters.