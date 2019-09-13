UrduPoint.com
Putin, Rouhani To Compare Notes On Syria, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, JCPOA - Ushakov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Putin, Rouhani to Compare Notes on Syria, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, JCPOA - Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani, at a meeting in Ankara on September 16, will compare notes on Syria, discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"Regarding Iran, in addition to comparing notes on Syria, I mean touching on some issues of bilateral cooperation, and, of course, discussing the current situation around the Joint Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," Ushakov told reporters.

