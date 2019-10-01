Putin, Rouhani to Discuss Hormuz Strait Tensions, JCPOA Fate - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, will discuss tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at their upcoming meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin and Rouhani will hold negotiations on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan later in the day.

"This will be a continuation of the dialogue that took place literally several days ago. You know that there has been a meeting just recently. Today a tete-a-tete meeting is expected to take place. Obviously, both the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz area, and the situation around the JCPOA [will be on the agenda]," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted with regret that the existing initiatives for resolving the JCPOA crisis had not brought any result yet.