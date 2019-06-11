Putin, Rouhani to Discuss Situation in Syria, JCPOA - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss, at a meeting with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek , the situation in Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran 's nuclear program, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

"During the meeting, there are plans to discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and around the JCPOA," Ushakov told reporters.