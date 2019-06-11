UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Rouhani To Discuss Situation In Syria, JCPOA - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Putin, Rouhani to Discuss Situation in Syria, JCPOA - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss, at a meeting with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, the situation in Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss, at a meeting with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, the situation in Syria and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

"During the meeting, there are plans to discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and around the JCPOA," Ushakov told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Nuclear Bishkek Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.