UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Rules Out Meeting Zelenskyy Before Normandy Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Putin Rules Out Meeting Zelenskyy Before Normandy Talks

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he was in contact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but ruled out meeting him before the four-way Normandy summit.

"There has been no talk of a meeting [with Zelenskyy] before the Normandy Format [summit], because we agreed to meet in the Normandy format," Putin told reporters at the press conference following the BRICS summit in Brazil's Brasilia.

He added that having a second meeting, in addition to the upcoming summit with the presidents of France and Germany, would be too much of a "fuss.

"

"If it comes to a meeting, why fuss around and go to unprepared meetings... I think no one is interested in this, neither me nor President Zelenskyy. We need something to come out of it," he added.

Putin emphasized that he was "in full contact" with the Ukrainian leader. "We are in contact. We talk over the phone. There is full contact between us," he said.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany Brasilia Vladimir Putin Brazil

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

2 hours ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.