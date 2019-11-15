Putin Rules Out Meeting Zelenskyy Before Normandy Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he was in contact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but ruled out meeting him before the four-way Normandy summit.

"There has been no talk of a meeting [with Zelenskyy] before the Normandy Format [summit], because we agreed to meet in the Normandy format," Putin told reporters at the press conference following the BRICS summit in Brazil's Brasilia.

He added that having a second meeting, in addition to the upcoming summit with the presidents of France and Germany, would be too much of a "fuss.

"If it comes to a meeting, why fuss around and go to unprepared meetings... I think no one is interested in this, neither me nor President Zelenskyy. We need something to come out of it," he added.

Putin emphasized that he was "in full contact" with the Ukrainian leader. "We are in contact. We talk over the phone. There is full contact between us," he said.