Putin rushes to move on from virus with vote on reforms

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :It took less than a week after he said Russia's coronavirus crisis had peaked for President Vladimir Putin to fast-track a vote on constitutional reforms allowing him to serve more Kremlin terms.

By pushing ahead with the public vote on July 1 -- despite Russia still recording thousands of new cases every day -- Putin is looking to regain control of a political agenda forced aside by the pandemic, analysts say.

He wants to turn the page on a crisis that critics say was badly managed and which dented his approval rating, while limiting opportunities for opposition protest.

But in doing so, he risks undermining the legitimacy of the vote.

The Kremlin "needs to get it over quickly while people haven't fully grasped the consequences of the epidemic and are happy that life is getting back to normal," said Konstantin Kalachev, who heads the Political Expert Group, a Russian think tank.

"People will just have shaken off a bad mood and won't yet be aware of any repercussions," said Alexander Baunov of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Putin currently cannot stay on as president beyond 2024 because he can only serve two consecutive terms.

If passed, the changes to Russia's basic law would wind the acting president's terms back to zero.

The vote is not the only example of Putin hurrying to return to his pre-virus agenda and put the pandemic behind him.

His first move as daily cases began falling was to reschedule a Red Square military parade postponed from May 9. It will be held June 24, a week before the constitutional vote.

The Kremlin is hoping the event for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe will boost the public mood and encourage turnout.

"They're counting on the mobilising effect of the victory parade," daily newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing a source close to the Kremlin.

"You couldn't find a better time," said Kalachev.

The constitutional vote was originally set for April 22, after Putin announced the reforms earlier this year and they were quickly approved by Russia's two houses of parliament.

Opinion polls show public interest in the vote has waned as the coronavirus took centre stage.

Any further delay will mean people have a stronger sense of the economic impact of the virus including job losses, analysts said.