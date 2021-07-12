UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Save Billions Of Dollars On Gas Alone

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Save Billions of Dollars on Gas Alone

Russia helped Ukraine save more than $82 billion on low gas prices alone between 1991 and 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine, which was published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia helped Ukraine save more than $82 billion on low gas prices alone between 1991 and 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine, which was published Monday.

"During the diffficult times in 1990s and in the new millenium, Russia provided Ukraine wtih significant support.

But Kiev has its own 'political calculus," Putin said, adding that, "from 1991 to 2013 Ukraine's saved more than $82 billion for its budget with low prices on gas alone, and now it's clenching $1.5 billion in Russia's fees for the transit of our gas to Europe."

"Meanwhile, if the economic ties between our countries were maintained, Ukraine could win dozens of billions of Dollars," Putin continued.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Budget Vladimir Putin Kiev Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Japanese Cabinet's Approval Rating Falls to Record ..

1 minute ago

Parliamentarians for undertaking climate actions t ..

1 minute ago

DC reviews anti-dengue measures

1 minute ago

Set targets high like Olympics: PSB

5 minutes ago

Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Environment protection among Govt's foremost prior ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.