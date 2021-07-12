Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Save Billions of Dollars on Gas Alone

Russia helped Ukraine save more than $82 billion on low gas prices alone between 1991 and 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine, which was published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia helped Ukraine save more than $82 billion on low gas prices alone between 1991 and 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine, which was published Monday.

"During the diffficult times in 1990s and in the new millenium, Russia provided Ukraine wtih significant support.

But Kiev has its own 'political calculus," Putin said, adding that, "from 1991 to 2013 Ukraine's saved more than $82 billion for its budget with low prices on gas alone, and now it's clenching $1.5 billion in Russia's fees for the transit of our gas to Europe."

"Meanwhile, if the economic ties between our countries were maintained, Ukraine could win dozens of billions of Dollars," Putin continued.