Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Succeed As Independent Country

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Succeed as Independent Country

Russia recognized Ukraine as an independent country and did a lot for its success, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationshiip with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia recognized Ukraine as an independent country and did a lot for its success, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article on Ukraine and its relationshiip with Russia.

The article was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"Russia has recognized the new geopolitical reality. And it did not just recognize it but did a lot for Ukraine to succeed as an independent country," the presdient said.

