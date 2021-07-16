UrduPoint.com
Putin: Russia Ready For Close Cooperation With APEC On Mass Vaccination Against COVID

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Putin: Russia Ready for Close Cooperation With APEC on Mass Vaccination Against COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready for close cooperation with APEC on mass vaccination of the population, including migrants, against the coronavirus.

"We are ready for close cooperation with APEC partners in such urgent areas as organizing mass immunization of the population, including labor migrants, rehabilitation and recovery of the health of those who have been ill," he said, speaking at the APEC online summit.

Russia has signed contracts for the production of 800 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines per year, and continues to expand the localization of production in other countries, Putin said.

"We are actively promoting the localization of the production of our drugs abroad on the basis of technology transfer. Contracts have been concluded for the production of Sputnik V in the aggregate volume of over 800 million doses per year," he said.

Putin stressed that Russia considered it important to continue working together to create new capacities for the production of vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region, remove administrative and other barriers that hinder their production and deliveries.

Russia is ready to share its anti-crisis best practices, including within the framework of ministerial dialogue on macroeconomic infrastructure policy, Putin added.

