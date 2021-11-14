UrduPoint.com

Putin: Russia Ready To Help Resolve Crisis On Polish-Belarusian Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, November 14 (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to do everything possible to help (resolve the crisis), if, of course, there is something that depends on us," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November Border

More Stories From World

