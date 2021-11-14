Putin: Russia Ready to Help Resolve Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, November 14 (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to help resolve the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are trying to cross over into the EU territory, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to do everything possible to help (resolve the crisis), if, of course, there is something that depends on us," Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcaster.