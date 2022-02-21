Putin: Russia Stepped Up Work With US, NATO for Sake of Successful Development

Russia has stepped up its work with the United States and NATO to ensure successful development and security without confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia has stepped up its work with the United States and NATO to ensure successful development and security without confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In recent months, at the end of last year, we have intensified our work with our main partners in Washington and NATO in order to finally agree on these security measures and ensure the peaceful and prosperous development of the country in peaceful conditions.

For us, this is the number one task, the priority for our country, not confrontation, but ensuring security and conditions for development," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The president noted that it was necessary to understand the realities in which we live.