Putin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova Discuss COVID-19 Developments Daily- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova are discussing the coronavirus situation in the country every day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"They are communicating every day," Peskov said.