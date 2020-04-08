UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Governors To Discuss Measures To Combat Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Putin, Russian Governors to Discuss Measures to Combat Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday discuss with Russian governors measures to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and protect medical personnel.

On Tuesday, Putin emphasized the critical importance of protecting medics involved in the fight against COVID-19.

The president said he planned on Wednesday to discuss with the heads of Russian regions measures to combat the spread of the infection.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Putin was scheduled to hold a conference call with the governors and discuss whether the necessary number of extra beds in hospitals was available everywhere, whether there was enough equipment, medicines and qualified medical staff to provide sick people and those suspected of having the coronavirus with timely assistance.

