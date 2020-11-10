Putin: Russian Military Technology to Long Remain Far Ahead of Competitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Some of Russia's military technoogy is far superior to that of the main competitors and will remain so for a long time, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"Some of the strategic weapons our country has are far ahead of the leading military powers. As I have said, it is for the first time in history that our country is not catching up to someone, but pioneering models that are years and even decades ahead of foreign competition. Some simply have no competition and, likely, will not have any for a long time to come," Putin said.

Russia will keep upgrading its nuclear arsenal amid the current political and military threats, Putin said. Even though the nature of the threats is changing, nuclear triad remains the main guarantor of Russia's security, the president said.

"We have to take into account a number of potentially dangerous external factors, the new ones. For instance, NATO is expanding military presence in Europe, near Russia's borders," Putin said.

The president added that NATO did not respond to Russia's suggestion on limiting military activity during the pandemic.

Putin noted that the fate of the New START was unclear. The arms control ageement between Russia and the United States is set to expire in February.

"This document ensures the necessary level of transparency of arsenals, strategic nuclear weapons and restricts the uncontrolled race," Putin said.

However, Russia has no plans to join the "exhausting" arms race, as there is simply no need for it, the president said.