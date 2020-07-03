UrduPoint.com
Putin: Russian Never Restricted, Will Not Restrict Rights Over Religion, Sexuality

Fri 03rd July 2020

Putin: Russian Never Restricted, Will Not Restrict Rights Over Religion, Sexuality

Russia President Vladimir Putin said Friday that there has never been and never will be any restrictions in Russia because of someone's nationality, race or sexual preferences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin said Friday that there has never been and never will be any restrictions in Russia because of someone's nationality, race or sexual preferences.

"Russia has never had and will never have anything that has to do with restricting rights because of race, sexual orientations, nationality or some religious matters.

This has never existed in Russia and never will," the president said at a meeting with a working group on preparing amendments to the constitution.

More Stories From World

