Putin: Russian Peacekeepers Monitoring Ceasefire in Karabakh Effectively

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh effectively and the situation there is stable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh effectively and the situation there is stable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Our military is monitoring the ceasefire regime effectively, with both sides adhering to the regime. The situation has generally stabilized," Putin said.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Nagorno-Karabakh was under full control of "Russian peacekeeper units."

The president said Russian delegations would soon be sent to Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss the implementation of he trilateral statement of Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan which resulted in the ceasefire.

"I hope that the upcoming consultations will help make serious progress on these issues," the president said.