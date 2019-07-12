UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian SC Discussed Moscow-Kiev Relations After Talks With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the issues of Russian-Ukrainian relations, including in light of his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the issues of Russian-Ukrainian relations, including in light of his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Along with urgent issues on the domestic agenda, the meeting participants touched upon some aspects of Russian-Ukrainian relations, including taking into account the telephone conversation between presidents Putin and Zelenskyy the day before," Peskov said.

