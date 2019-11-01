Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Friday a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, and the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) was assessed positively at this meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

The 150-member SCC is currently convening for the first time in Geneva.

"A briefing session was held with the permanent members of the Security Council ... Russia's domestic matters were discussed. Apart from that, the first session of the SCC, held ... in Geneva, was assessed positively," Peskov told reporters.