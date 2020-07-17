Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Armenian-Azerbajiani Border Row - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, noting Moscow's readiness to serve as a mediator, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday after the video conference.

"They expressed deep concerns over the continuing escalation, noted a urgent need for the sides to respect the ceasefire, and also expressed readiness to mediate," Peskov said.

The president has also briefed the Russian Security Council on his recent phone contacts with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin spokesman added.