UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Armenian-Azerbajiani Border Row - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Armenian-Azerbajiani Border Row - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, noting Moscow's readiness to serve as a mediator, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday after the video conference.

"They expressed deep concerns over the continuing escalation, noted a urgent need for the sides to respect the ceasefire, and also expressed readiness to mediate," Peskov said.

The president has also briefed the Russian Security Council on his recent phone contacts with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Border

Recent Stories

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

25 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

32 minutes ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

44 minutes ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

1 hour ago

Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitar ..

1 hour ago

China welcomes resumption of trade activities betw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.