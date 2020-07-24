UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan Row, Int'l Air Travel - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions, and the international air travel resumption, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They discussed Russia's relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, chiefly in light of the continuing tensions on the border between the republics," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the country would resume air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania on August 1.

"In continuation of today's announcement of the Russian government's decision to resume air travel with certain countries, they exchanged opinions on the ongoing negotiations with other countries," Peskov added.

Putin has also briefed the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, held on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

